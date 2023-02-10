Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.25. 682,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,463. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $335,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.