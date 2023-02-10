AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 577.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

