AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Down 2%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 19,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 42,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

AUO Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

AUO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.