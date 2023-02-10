AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Down 2%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 19,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 42,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.
AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.
