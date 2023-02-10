Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis stock opened at €100.40 ($107.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €51.00 ($54.84) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($125.65).

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

