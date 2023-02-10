Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.71 million. Azenta also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Down 1.4 %

Azenta stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 671,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,896. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.