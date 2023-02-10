Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 18.3 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $92.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Azenta by 23.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Azenta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Azenta

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

