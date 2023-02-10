B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
NASDAQ RILYN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
