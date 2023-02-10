B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

