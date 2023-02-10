B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. 293,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 311,492 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $44.10.

Specifically, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 230,586 shares of company stock worth $9,189,248. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

