Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares traded.
Bahamas Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %
The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
