Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $9,274,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $48,371,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $3,495,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.