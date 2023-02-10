Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 3.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in STERIS by 414.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

STE stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,791. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average is $190.10. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

