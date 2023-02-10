Bancreek Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 2.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.02. 1,025,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,245. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

