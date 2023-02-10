Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.1 %

BAC stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.