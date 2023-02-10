Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $375.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.70 and a 200 day moving average of $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $514.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

