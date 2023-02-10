Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $285.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $351.58. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

