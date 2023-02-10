Bank of Hawaii Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

AEP opened at $88.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

