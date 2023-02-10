Bank of Hawaii Has $877,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $286.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

