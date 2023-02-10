Bank of Hawaii Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,221,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $715.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $810.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.