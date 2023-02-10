Bank of Hawaii Invests $661,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after purchasing an additional 495,206 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 189.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 440,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $166.13 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of -336.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

