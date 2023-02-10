Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

