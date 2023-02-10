Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.