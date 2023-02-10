Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axonics Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
