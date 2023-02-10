Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after buying an additional 1,455,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

