Barclays Begins Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,827,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

