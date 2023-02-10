Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $32.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of TWST opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $65.13.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,368,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

