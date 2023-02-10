Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON ITH opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.17) on Thursday. Ithaca Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.90 ($3.06).

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ithaca Energy news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($60,103.38).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.