Barclays Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $108.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

CLX opened at $150.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

