Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.
Barnes Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 175,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,216. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
