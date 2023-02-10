Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Forrester Research Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

