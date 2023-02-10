Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.