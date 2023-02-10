Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 8.4% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 0.23% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $814,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

