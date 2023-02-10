Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,770 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Prudential Financial worth $70,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

