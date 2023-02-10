Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197,215 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.