Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $64,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

