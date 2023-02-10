Bessemer Group Inc. Has $115.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of American Water Works worth $115,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $149.06 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

