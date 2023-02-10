Bessemer Group Inc. Has $122.94 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,213 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $122,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.07 and a 200-day moving average of $330.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

