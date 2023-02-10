Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $76,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

AZPN opened at $207.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.05. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

