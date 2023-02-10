Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,178,600 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,178,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $80,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 173,998 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

