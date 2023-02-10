Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 42,753 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $104,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 795.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Teleflex

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.