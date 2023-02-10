Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4,173.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

