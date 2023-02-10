Beta Finance Reaches Market Cap of $60.13 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $60.13 million and $5.85 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00431730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.30 or 0.28598608 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00443696 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.