BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,072.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BHP opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.