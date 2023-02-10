BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,072.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NYSE:BHP opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

