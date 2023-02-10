Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,123 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for about 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.