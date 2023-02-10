BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, an increase of 491.9% from the January 15th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

BIT Mining stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 119,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.72.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.