Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Volume of $141,592.06 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $141,592.06 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00232507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00109048 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00061382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00063117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

