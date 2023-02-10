Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $40.66 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $40.66 or 0.00187728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $783.30 million and $35.32 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,657.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00573769 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00048282 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
