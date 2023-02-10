BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

