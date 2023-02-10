BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an inline rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

