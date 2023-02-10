Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSM opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 144,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

