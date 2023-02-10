BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $232,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock stock opened at $715.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $810.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

