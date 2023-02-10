BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,177 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

